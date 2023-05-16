Self-immolation

On May 9, Radio Pakistan Peshawar’s building was torched, destroying a century-old archive of regional culture.

The Chaghi Model, in the premises of Radio Pakistan Peshawar, was a symbol of pride for Pakistan. But that did not spare it from the PTI mob. There have been few acts of national self-harm and destruction of one’s own cultural heritage that can compare.

Sayed GB Shah Bokhari

Peshawar