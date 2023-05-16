Self-immolation

On May 9, Radio Pakistan Peshawar’s building was torched, destroying a century-old archive of regional culture.
The Chaghi Model, in the premises of Radio Pakistan Peshawar, was a symbol of pride for Pakistan. But that did not spare it from the PTI mob. There have been few acts of national self-harm and destruction of one’s own cultural heritage that can compare.
Sayed GB Shah Bokhari
Peshawar
According to reports, the rupee has hit a new low of 300 against the dollar. If the existing troubled economic...
If the recent protests triggered by the arrest of Imran Khan had instead been carried out against the unprecedented...
The traffic situation in Karachi has become unbearable, with long lines of cars and trucks and severe traffic jams...
Government representatives complain that the honourable president of Pakistan takes sides and shows his association...
According to a recent study conducted by the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development , an...
It is high time that the government takes steps to make solar energy cheap and accessible for the majority of people....