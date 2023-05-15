Worshippers hurt in Sudan church attack

KHARTOUM: Christian worshippers were attacked in a Khartoum-area Coptic church during mass on Sunday, both warring sides claimed, blaming each other for the attack.

The Sudanese military, under army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, said in a statement that paramilitary forces “fired bullets at Christian worshippers” at the Mar Girgis (St George) Church in Omdurman, the capital´s twin city.

Burhan´s forces have been fighting since April 15 with his former deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the heavily armed paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).