Worshippers hurt in Sudan church attack

KHARTOUM: Christian worshippers were attacked in a Khartoum-area Coptic church during mass on Sunday, both warring sides claimed, blaming each other for the attack.
The Sudanese military, under army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, said in a statement that paramilitary forces “fired bullets at Christian worshippers” at the Mar Girgis (St George) Church in Omdurman, the capital´s twin city.
Burhan´s forces have been fighting since April 15 with his former deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the heavily armed paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).
