BLA commander killed in operation

RAWALPINDI: Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) commander Asmi alias Wafa was killed in an operation by the security forces at the FC Muslim Bagh compound in Northern Balochistan.

Asmi was wanted for his involvement in violent activities against innocent civilians and security forces.

In April 2019, he had attacked a bus full of passengers on the Bozi Top (Omarra) resulting in several casualties.

The clearance operation at the FC compound Muslim Bagh in Northern Balochistan, which had commenced on Friday evening after repulsing initial onslaught of terrorists,

has completed, said military’s media wing on Saturday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a statement, said the complex clearance operation involved a hostage rescue operation as well saving three families from a residential block.

“The terrorists had not even spared children of their horrendous approach. All six terrorists in the compound, who were well equipped, have been neutralised,” read the statement.

Necessary intelligence follow-up will continue to trace their linkages and arrest facilitators and expose their sponsors.

In the process of clearance operation, seven sons of the soil including a civilian were martyred.

Another six individuals including a woman were injured. The security forces, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart all attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan, said the ISPR.