The one red line

There should be only one ‘redline’ – and that is Pakistan and its constitution, not any individual politician. This ‘Imran Khan is our red line’ statement was originally initiated by keyboard warriors based overseas. My friends in the US told me that children of Pakistan-origin parents in America are now questioning whether Partition was the right choice after what happened in Pakistan in the last few days. This made me cry. These kids are totally devoid of reality and do not understand the importance of living in a free country.
It is time sanity prevailed and political leaders encouraged tolerance for political opponents. The Jinnah House was burned down by an angry mob on May 9, and I think that those who attacked it were unaware about its significance. The fate and destiny of Pakistan must be decided solely by those who have chosen to live and die in their motherland.
Malik Tariq Ali
Lahore
