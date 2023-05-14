Ladies swimming pool opens in Gymkhana

Rawalpindi : Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaqat Ali Chatha inaugurated swimming pools for women and children at Rawalpindi Gymkhana. Director Development Nazia Sudhan, Director General Rawalpindi Development Authority Saif Anwar Jappa, Additional Commissioner Coordination Syed Nazarat Ali, President Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce Saqib Rafiq and other concerned officers as well as large number of women and children participated in the opening ceremony of the swimming pool, says a press release.

In Rawalpindi Gymkhana, separate swimming pools have been built for children and women, where there is also steam and sauna facility. Special attention has been given for the safety of the swimming pool and instructors have also been hired for women and children.

The commissioner said that the purpose of taking the fee is to run the affairs of Gymkhana in an efficient manner as no government money is being spent on it. Rather, it will be made functional with its services and membership and here there are facilities like swimming pool, gym, cricket arena, snooker, table tennis, restaurant for the residents of Rawalpindi and soon squash, badminton, card room, chess room and Guest room facilities will also be introduced here.

Speaking on the occasion, the commissioner said that our priority is to fulfil the basic needs of the people as well as provide them with quality entertainment. It has been observed that often various recreational opportunities are created for men but women are neglected in this regard. He said that we are trying hard to provide equal quality entertainment and healthy activities to women and children. The opening of the swimming pool is also a link in the series where women and children can spend their free time in the best possible way.