Waqar Chohan appointed NAB DG

ISLAMABAD: The government has appointed Waqar Ahmad Chohan, a BS-20 officer of the Police Service of Pakistan (PSP), as director general (DG), National Accountability Bureau (NAB), transferring him from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) where he was serving as director Cyber Crime Wing.

The Establishment Division has issued a notification regarding Chohan’s appointment. The officer has served on important positions of policing all over the country. Sources said Chohan was appointed to the post of DG NAB to professionally resolve sensitive cases, especially the Al-Qadir Trust embezzlement case against former prime minister Imran Khan and his spouse Bushra Bibi. He would assume office on Monday.

Chohan is from the 25th commons batch, which is now the most senior batch in Grade 20 and will be considered for promotion in the next CSB likely to take place in June. He completed his mandatory course for promotion to Grade 21 from NDU in 2020. He also served as Additional Director General North Region of FIA in 2022, comprising areas of KP, Punjab, Islamabad and GB.

Chohan played a major role in the national campaign of FIA against money laundering under FATF guidelines. He also served as Director Cyber Crime Wing of FIA in 2020 and brought many reforms and improvements to the wing.

He is an engineer by education and then got a Master’s degree in economics and then completed a master’s in law from London School of Economics. He was awarded with the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz by the government in 2013 for his excellent performance in the field of public service as police officer.