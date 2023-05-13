 
Saturday May 13, 2023
Islamabad

Zameer Jafri remembered

By APP
May 13, 2023

Islamabad:The 24th death anniversary of renowned poet Syed Zameer Jafri was observed here on Friday. Zameer Jafri was born on January 1, 1916 in Jhelum. He became famous for his Urdu humorous poetry and wrote humorous columns in newspapers and periodicals, a news channel reported. He died on this day in 1999 due to deteriorating health.