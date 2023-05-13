Zameer Jafri remembered

Islamabad:The 24th death anniversary of renowned poet Syed Zameer Jafri was observed here on Friday. Zameer Jafri was born on January 1, 1916 in Jhelum. He became famous for his Urdu humorous poetry and wrote humorous columns in newspapers and periodicals, a news channel reported. He died on this day in 1999 due to deteriorating health.
