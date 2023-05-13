TDAP organises Pakistan-Ethiopia Business Forum

KARACHI: The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), in collaboration with the Embassy of Pakistan in Ethiopia, successfully organized the Pakistan-Ethiopia Business Forum.

The prestigious event took place at a local hotel in Karachi, bringing together over 150 participants from various companies representing key sectors of both countries.

The Pakistan-Ethiopia Business Forum served as a platform for Pakistani and Ethiopian businesses to explore new avenues of cooperation and develop a comprehensive strategy to enhance bilateral trade. Participants of the event included representatives from diverse businesses and industries such as pharma and surgical goods, agro and food companies dealing with rice, pulses, lentils, sesame seeds, and spices, tour operators, tea & coffee, textile, and chemicals.

The Ethiopian delegation, led by Ambassador Mesganu Arega, Ethiopian State Minister of Foreign Affairs comprised government officials, state ministers, representatives from Ethiopian airlines, and esteemed personalities from different ministries. Two other State Ministers namely, H.E Kassahun Gofe, Minister of State, Ministry of Trade & Regional Integration; & Dr. Fozia Amin, Minister of State, Ministry of Innovation & Technology; were also part of delegation.

Mr. Muhammad Zubair Motiwala, Chief Executive of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan, and Dr. Fareed Iqbal Qureshi were present throughout the event.