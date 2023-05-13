Toxic coal

Thar is the least developed part of Pakistan where people suffer from several diseases. This happens because the region is the prime location for several coal projects. Despite being a profitable avenue for the government and other private institutions, coal mining has brought unforeseen health risks for the residents of Thar.

Researchers have shown that toxins released by coal mining activity have polluted the area’s drinking water, causing health problems for people. The Sindh government must take necessary steps to solve this problem.

Tayab Jummah

Turbat