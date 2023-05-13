Stability first

I am neither a PTI supporter nor the PMLN’s, but I condemn the current situation. All of what has happened across Pakistan was wrong – from the arrest to the outrage directed towards specific institutions instead of individuals. Elections this year will restore the authority of a civilian administration because the people are now not very supportive of ‘powerful brokers’. Thus, it is imperative that all these parties come to an agreement to achieve this. We must forge a democratic consensus instead of a populist one.
The scenes were the same in 2018-2019, and sadly responses from the government are also the same. If not for today, this malicious cycle will haunt us every now and then.
Maryam Khalid
Islamabad
Thar is the least developed part of Pakistan where people suffer from several diseases. This happens because the...
This refers to the editorial ‘Imran on the SC red carpet’ . Khan has said that he was not responsible for the...
The PTI selected a wrong track in politics and showed absolute immaturity by provoking workers to set national...
Ever since his ouster due to the vote of no-confidence, Imran Khan has adopted a narrative that goes against the...
As a resident of Karachi, I witnessed a horrific night on May 9 following Imran Khan’s arrest. I left my home at 1am...
May 9 was perhaps the most violent day in the history of Pakistan’s politics when protests broke out after Imran...