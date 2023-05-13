Stability first

I am neither a PTI supporter nor the PMLN’s, but I condemn the current situation. All of what has happened across Pakistan was wrong – from the arrest to the outrage directed towards specific institutions instead of individuals. Elections this year will restore the authority of a civilian administration because the people are now not very supportive of ‘powerful brokers’. Thus, it is imperative that all these parties come to an agreement to achieve this. We must forge a democratic consensus instead of a populist one.

The scenes were the same in 2018-2019, and sadly responses from the government are also the same. If not for today, this malicious cycle will haunt us every now and then.

Maryam Khalid

Islamabad