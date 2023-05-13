Political circus

This refers to the editorial ‘Imran on the SC red carpet’ (May 12). Khan has said that he was not responsible for the violence that erupted after his arrest as he was behind bars. How he planted the seed of hatred among his followers is no secret. People also know how he repeatedly asked his supporters to take to the streets if ‘something’ happens to him. By denying this responsibility, he not only disrespected the courts and state institutions but also ruthlessly insulted his supporters who came out on the streets to protest his arrest and left no stone unearthed to hit and hurt everyone and anyone who came in their way. They called him their ‘red line’.

Showing ignorance about what PTI supporters did in reaction to his arrest shows how easily he can disown people who support him. One thing is quite clear that with the SC verdict, things are back to square one. The incapacity of the PDM government is still intact as another constant in this dynamic political saga faced by the nation. Now even general elections would fail to easily mend the fault lines created by hugely divisive policies of the PTI leader.

Anas A Khan

Edmonton

Canada