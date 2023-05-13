Childish behaviour

The PTI selected a wrong track in politics and showed absolute immaturity by provoking workers to set national buildings and institutions to fire. Imran Khan has also misused his popularity and created a bad example in our political history. Attacking the corps commander's house is unacceptable in any case.

The mob also burnt down the Radio Pakistan building in Peshawar. It seems that Imran Khan has finished his political career by adopting negative politics which is being highlighted by the media of the rival neighbouring country. Without any proof, he blamed a senior officer. And this is an example of how he followed a childish approach. But there is still time for him to apologize and regain his credibility in the politics arena. Otherwise, his political career will be over.

Shakir H Shamim

Skardu