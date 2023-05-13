An early-summer nightmare

As a resident of Karachi, I witnessed a horrific night on May 9 following Imran Khan’s arrest. I left my home at 1am to pick up my younger brother stuck at Shahrah-e-Faisal as there was no transport available. On my way, I saw damaged footpaths, burning tires, and bricks and stones all over the road. I also saw that police barricades were set on fire and protesters were throwing stones at the police and passers-by. They had blocked the road even at midnight. I even saw a few bikers slipping because of oil and debris on the roads.
The journey on the way back home was also the same, and I reached my home with itchy eyes and a bad throat due to tear gas. While everyone can see such images on TV and social media, what they cannot see is the air of fear. Throughout my journey, I was numb thinking what if this was another May 12 or December 27. This culture needs to change, and political leaders should educate their followers not to practice such activities which harm ordinary people.
Vincent Welfred Khan
Karachi
Thar is the least developed part of Pakistan where people suffer from several diseases. This happens because the...
I am neither a PTI supporter nor the PMLN’s, but I condemn the current situation. All of what has happened across...
This refers to the editorial ‘Imran on the SC red carpet’ . Khan has said that he was not responsible for the...
The PTI selected a wrong track in politics and showed absolute immaturity by provoking workers to set national...
Ever since his ouster due to the vote of no-confidence, Imran Khan has adopted a narrative that goes against the...
May 9 was perhaps the most violent day in the history of Pakistan’s politics when protests broke out after Imran...