Indescribable chaos

May 9 was perhaps the most violent day in the history of Pakistan’s politics when protests broke out after Imran Khan’s arrest. His supporters have put almost everything on fire and destroyed public property, especially various monuments. On Wednesday (May 10), supporters set a cattle market to fire, letting animals burn to death. Besides this, they destroyed the Jinnah House. The PTI’s angry supporters are beating innocent people and destroying their country. Their love for Khan has made them blind.

The worsening situation in various parts of the country kept major roads blocked for so long. Also, internet services were suspended across the country, and most education institutions will remain closed indefinitely. Exams – even those conducted by international institutions – have been postponed resulting in an unexpected situation. We should focus on it and try to find a solution. Otherwise, if the situation worsens, it will lead to a serious crisis, and nothing will be certain. Instead, the whole country will face irreversible damage.

Mahnoor Hashmi

Lahore