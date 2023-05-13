My city burns

Do people really think this is what a revolution looks like? It is okay to have different political views or support a party, but do people believe that burning down the country or hurting their own is the way to get rid of all these horrific situations? Everyone must understand this before it is too late. Since the last two days, we have been witnessing a horrific situation.

What do people have to say about a woman being dragged by her hair in public? Is it funny to them? And what about public property and ambulances? Is their destruction funny to them? What about the blast at Kalma Chowk, Lahore, which happened when a container was set on fire? Nothing about this is funny. These are horrific circumstances, not revolution.

Hajra Asif

Lahore