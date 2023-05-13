Will stand by you

This refers to the article, ‘Tears in a Supreme Court’ (May 12) by Jawad Sohrab Malik. The writer has made brilliant points. I strongly feel that while addressing an accused, the judge must display neutrality and need not be overtly or excessively courteous towards him/her.

Doing so creates suspicions in the minds of people, more so when the person happens to be accused of misappropriation of a large chunk of funds meant for a resource-starved state.

SRH Hashmi

Karachi