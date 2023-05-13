Will stand by you

This refers to the article, ‘Tears in a Supreme Court’ (May 12) by Jawad Sohrab Malik. The writer has made brilliant points. I strongly feel that while addressing an accused, the judge must display neutrality and need not be overtly or excessively courteous towards him/her.
Doing so creates suspicions in the minds of people, more so when the person happens to be accused of misappropriation of a large chunk of funds meant for a resource-starved state.
SRH Hashmi
Karachi
Thar is the least developed part of Pakistan where people suffer from several diseases. This happens because the...
I am neither a PTI supporter nor the PMLN’s, but I condemn the current situation. All of what has happened across...
This refers to the editorial ‘Imran on the SC red carpet’ . Khan has said that he was not responsible for the...
The PTI selected a wrong track in politics and showed absolute immaturity by provoking workers to set national...
Ever since his ouster due to the vote of no-confidence, Imran Khan has adopted a narrative that goes against the...
As a resident of Karachi, I witnessed a horrific night on May 9 following Imran Khan’s arrest. I left my home at 1am...