For the sake of Pakistan

There is a quote that “patriotism, when taken into a fanatical, malicious extreme, justifies bigotry, xenophobic sentiment and criminality”. Isn’t this exactly how things turned out for our country in the past few days? What we saw in the news was not patriotism. It was miscreants having a ball in the name of taking things in their hands for the betterment of the country. Damaging public property, attacking state installations and blocking roads do not show love or loyalty for the country. It is about time we let Pakistan breathe.

Basma Malik

Rawalpindi