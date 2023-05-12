Cheema on 14-day judicial remand

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Thursday sent PTI leader and former governor Punjab Umar Sarfaraz Cheema to jail on a 14-day judicial remand in a case of vandalism, rioting and arson.
Cheema was produced before the court handcuffed. The court refused to grant his physical remand and directed police to submit an investigation report on the next hearing.Meanwhile, Cheema’s arrest was challenged in the LHC which sought a report from the authorities by May 16.
