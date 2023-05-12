Hatred in politics

There are limits to the hatred people have for politics. Do these leaders provide people with monthly groceries? Do they give funds for other expenses? Party supporters are tarnishing the image of their country by disrupting roads, damaging state property, setting vehicles on fires and closing down streets.

As a result, schools and colleges are closed, and the future of children is being ruined. People can support whoever they want to, but they should not harm their country in the process. What is the fault of the other citizens of the country?

Sameen Naseer

Karachi