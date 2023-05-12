Hatred in politics

There are limits to the hatred people have for politics. Do these leaders provide people with monthly groceries? Do they give funds for other expenses? Party supporters are tarnishing the image of their country by disrupting roads, damaging state property, setting vehicles on fires and closing down streets.
As a result, schools and colleges are closed, and the future of children is being ruined. People can support whoever they want to, but they should not harm their country in the process. What is the fault of the other citizens of the country?
Sameen Naseer
Karachi
Pakistan has immense potential to become a strong economy, but it is riddled with a range of social issues that are...
According to the chief secretary of Gilgit-Baltistan , a total of 26,266 students have been enrolled in public schools...
It is concerning to watch ‘upper-class PTI revolutionaries’ celebrating the destruction of state property. It is...
This is to draw the attention of the authorities concerned towards the serious problem of garbage in the Keamari...
After the arrest of chairperson of the PTI Imran Khan, the country and its people witnessed an unprecedented level of...
Overseas Pakistanis have been suffering a lot due to the gap in the official and open market foreign exchange...