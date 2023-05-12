This is to draw the attention of the authorities concerned towards the serious problem of garbage in the Keamari neighbourhood. Open sewerage drains and garbage dumps let residents dispose of their waste irresponsibly.
Most residents are certainly not serious about hygiene and health issues since they also throw their garbage wherever they see an empty space around the corner of streets. And these heaps of garbage give rise to harmful diseases. Keamari needs the serious attention of authorities. The Sindh government should look into the matter and take some proper steps to make this area clean and beautiful.
Anum Abdual Wahab
Karachi
