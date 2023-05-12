Above the law

After the arrest of chairperson of the PTI Imran Khan, the country and its people witnessed an unprecedented level of destruction of state institutions in major cities across the country. This is in addition to the closure of educational institutions and various government and private offices in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) as stepping out of homes has not been safe for the last couple of days.
The PTI has been badly exposed as its reaction after Khan’s arrest has been found to be contrary to its slogans and manifesto. In 75-year Pakistani history, never has any political party ever carried out such intentional destruction in the country even after the arrest of their leaders. Since the arrest was declared lawful by the Islamabad High Court, PTI supporters should have behaved wisely by demonstrating their protests peacefully and lawfully.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad
