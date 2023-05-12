 
Friday May 12, 2023
Exchange rates

May 12, 2023

Overseas Pakistanis have been suffering a lot due to the gap in the official and open market foreign exchange conversion rates for quite some time now. To promote official channels, the government should encourage overseas Pakistanis to follow official channels by offering them better conversation rates. The finance minister has failed to do much even when he knows that foreign reserves have taken a dip recently. It is time to think about this.

Urooj Alam

Karachi