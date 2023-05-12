Exchange rates

Overseas Pakistanis have been suffering a lot due to the gap in the official and open market foreign exchange conversion rates for quite some time now. To promote official channels, the government should encourage overseas Pakistanis to follow official channels by offering them better conversation rates. The finance minister has failed to do much even when he knows that foreign reserves have taken a dip recently. It is time to think about this.
Urooj Alam
Karachi
Pakistan has immense potential to become a strong economy, but it is riddled with a range of social issues that are...
According to the chief secretary of Gilgit-Baltistan , a total of 26,266 students have been enrolled in public schools...
There are limits to the hatred people have for politics. Do these leaders provide people with monthly groceries? Do...
It is concerning to watch ‘upper-class PTI revolutionaries’ celebrating the destruction of state property. It is...
This is to draw the attention of the authorities concerned towards the serious problem of garbage in the Keamari...
After the arrest of chairperson of the PTI Imran Khan, the country and its people witnessed an unprecedented level of...