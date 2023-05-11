 
May 11, 2023
Peshawar

Sukkur Express train to stop at 3 more stations

By APP
May 11, 2023

LAHORE: The Pakistan Railways has given permission to 145-Up/146-Down Sukkur Express train to stop at three more stations including Sarhari, Daur and Bandhi, to facilitate people of the area.According to a spokesperson on Wednesday, the train, which runs between Karachi and Jacobabad via Rohri, will stop at the announced railway stations for two minutes at each station.