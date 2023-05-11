Sukkur Express train to stop at 3 more stations

LAHORE: The Pakistan Railways has given permission to 145-Up/146-Down Sukkur Express train to stop at three more stations including Sarhari, Daur and Bandhi, to facilitate people of the area.According to a spokesperson on Wednesday, the train, which runs between Karachi and Jacobabad via Rohri, will stop at the announced railway stations for two minutes at each station.
KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has decried violent incidents in the country that followed the...
KARACHI: The Sindh government is willing to reserve a ground along with due facilities to let the Pakistan...
KARACHI: A sessions court dismissed on Wednesday an application seeking registration of an FIR against Karachi...
LAHORE: Three men were found dead in different parts of the City on Wednesday. A 40-year-old man was recovered dead...
LAHORE: Provincial Livestock and Dairy Development Department organised a workshop on Identification and Traceability...
LAHORE: Caretaker Health Minister Dr Javed Akram visited Services Hospital. He met the family of DIG Operations Lahore...