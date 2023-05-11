Forty trucks impounded for smuggling wheat

Rawalpindi:Secretary Food Muhammad Zaman Wattoo along with Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaqat Ali Chatha was called on by the delegation of Flour Mills Association Rawalpindi, says a press release.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner (Rawalpindi) Hasan Waqar Cheema, Deputy Director Food Maher Ghulam Abbas and other concerned officers as well as officer bearers of flour mills association were also present there. While giving a brief on the occasion, it was informed that 40 trucks of flour were seized by the Food Department in Rawalpindi Division, in a major operation against smuggling.

Secretary Food Muhammad Zaman Wattoo said that the flour confiscated from these 40 trucks will be sold to the public at a controlled rate by setting up trucking points at different places in the city. According to the control rate, a 10 kg bag of flour will be available at Rs1,150. He directed that flour mills should set up fair price shops outside their mills. More permits will be issued to flour mills and their quota will also be increased. Speaking on this occasion, Commissioner Liaqat Ali Chatha said that measures will be taken more strictly to prevent wheat smuggling. Zero tolerance policy is being followed regarding wheat smuggling and strict action will be taken against those involved in it. He said that flour is available in abundance throughout the division. If consumers face non-availability of flour at any place, they should immediately register their complaint on the helpline of the Food Department.

It was informed by the Food Department that in the measures taken to prevent smuggling, since March 25, 2023, the Food Department has seized 480 vehicles involved in wheat smuggling, out of which 11,515.67 metric tons of wheat was recovered. During this time, 197 trucks of flour were seized, out of which 4246,700 metric tons of flour were confiscated. So far, 198 FIRs have been registered in the context of flour and wheat smuggling.