NUST, HEC ink DoU to undertake PM’s National Innovation Award

Islamabad:The National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) and the Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan have signed a Document of Understanding (DoU) to undertake the Prime Minister’s National Innovation Award, an initiative under the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme.

Executive Director of HEC Dr Shaista Sohail and NUST Pro-Rector Research, Innovation & Commercialisation, Dr Rizwan Riaz signed the partnership agreement at the main campus of NUST, a press release on Wednesday said. Chairman HEC Dr Mukhtar Ahmed and Rector NUST Lt Gen (r) Engr Javed Mahmood Bukhari attended the event. The Prime Minister’s National Innovation Award is a pioneering initiative launched by PM Youth Affairs to support early-stage startups in emerging fields in Pakistan. It is the country’s first public-funded, equity-free seed grant programme, aimed at fostering innovation and entrepreneurship among the youth.

The project aims to identify and nurture 100 brilliant ideas through financial support, mentorship, and a focused, hands-on startup boot camp. Experienced professionals will help refine the ideas, and promising startups will have access to various incubation centres across Pakistan for further development. This flagship project is a significant step towards promoting socioeconomic development in the country by creating new business ventures and job opportunities for young people.