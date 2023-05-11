Seven arrested for aerial firing

Rawalpindi: Police have arrested seven illegal arms holders and recovered ammunition from their possession here on Tuesday, informed a police spokesman.
Pirwadhai police recovered one pistol of 30-bore from Ahmad and also held Sajjad and recovered one pistol from his possession. Similarly, New Town police recovered a pistol from Abdul Hadi. While Taxila police recovered a pistol from Shakir. Following the operation, Rawat police recovered one pistol from Hamad Arshad.
Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was underway. Divisional SPs appreciated the performance of police teams and said that action will be continued against those involved in aerial firing and possessing illegal weapons.
