REAP rejects rice cultivation ban

KARACHI: Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP) on Wednesday rejected a Sindh government’s decision to ban paddy (rice) cultivation in different parts of the province, saying the decision could lead to reduced rice exports.

In a meeting, REAP chairman Chela Ram Kewlani, along with senior vice chairman and vice chairman and managing committee members of the association appealed to the President, Prime Minister, federal ministers for commerce, and Chief Minister Sindh to review the decision, a press release stated.

“Rice is the second-largest export commodity and a significant earner of foreign exchange for the country. With the country already facing a severe economic burden, the ban would further impede efforts to support the economy,” Kewlani said.

Rice is also a surplus crop for export purposes and not a staple diet, he added. “The shortage of crops this year has already made it challenging to achieve the export target of $2 billion.” REAP chairman requested Sindh government to reconsider the ban and urged that stakeholders, including exporters, growers, and millers, be taken into account before making any decision about the crop.