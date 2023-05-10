Health screening camp for police in Police Lines

Rawalpindi:Provincial Minister Primary and Secondary Health Punjab Dr. Jamal Nasir inaugurated a health screening camp for police in Rawalpindi Police Lines, says a press release.

RPO (Rawalpindi) Syed Khurram Ali, CPO (Rawalpindi) Khalid Mahmood Hamdani, Director Health (Rawalpindi) Dr. Ansar Ishaq and CEO Health (Rawalpindi) Dr. Saadat Ali Khan were also present on this occasion. Dr. Jamal Nasir was given detailed information about the screening camp set up in Police Lines Rawalpindi. More than 17 thousand officer and officials of Rawalpindi Police, Police College Sihala, Punjab Constabulary, Punjab Highway Patrol, Special Branch, City TD, Police Training School Rawat and other units will benefit from the health screening camp. Tests for hepatitis A, B and C, TB, blood pressure, sugar and other necessary tests of the officers will be conducted in the screening camp.

Speaking on this occasion, Provincial Minister Primary and Secondary Health Punjab Dr. Jamal Nasir said that the police have made immense sacrifices for the country and the nation, thanks to which we are safe today. He said that after the health screening test, if a police officer or official is diagnosed with any disease, they will be provided with all possible facilities of free treatment and medicines.

Provincial Minister Dr. Jamal Nasir said that earlier free medical screening of 52 thousand prisoners was done in 43 jails of Punjab and necessary treatment and medicine facilities were also provided. He said that taking care of the health of the police force is very important as the police officers and jawans work hard under stressful conditions.

RPO Syed Khurram Ali said that he is thankful to the provincial minister Dr. Jamal Nasir for providing the free screening camp and it will facilitate the police officers and jawans. He said that taking care of the health of police officers and youths is very important and health screening camp is an important initiative in this regard. He said that the police force is performing its duties diligently and bravely in all kinds of situations to ensure the safety of people’s lives and property.