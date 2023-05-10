Fakhar clinches ICC Player of the Month award

LAHORE: Pakistan opening batsman Fakhar Zaman has clinched the ICC Men's Player of the Month award for April 2023. He beat out tough competition from Sri Lanka spin wizard Prabath Jayasuriya, and emerging New Zealand batter Mark Chapman.

Fakhar led the charge for Pakistan as they pulled off their second-highest ODI run-chase in Rawalpindi late in the month. The opener smashed an unbeaten 180 to help Pakistan chase down a target of 337 against the visiting New Zealand side to go 2-0 up in the series.

Fakhar's knock came with 17 boundaries and six massive sixes as Pakistan won with 10 balls to spare in a high-scoring contest. This was the left-hander's second ton in as many matches durin­g April with his 117 off 114 balls helping Pakistan chase down 289 in the first game at the same venue.

The left-hander started the month with a rapid 47 in the first T20I in Lahore against New Zealand, playing a part in the home side's thumping 88-run victory. "It is truly an honour for me to be named ICC Player of the Month for April," Fakhar said.

"This month has been one of the highlights of my career and it was an amazing feeling to play in front of my own people in Lahore, Rawalpindi and Karachi. I really enjoyed scoring back-to-back centuries in Rawalpindi, but my favourite was the 180 not out in the second match. "I hope to continue the momentum leading into the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, and make Pakistan cricket fans happy and proud with my performances."