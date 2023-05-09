Pakistan U19s win second one-dayer

LAHORE: Pakistan Under-19s overpowered Bangladesh by 78 runs in the second one-dayer of the series on Monday on the back of a century by Azan Awais.

Pakistan U19s thus achieved a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. Pakistan U19 had won the first match by 9 wickets. At Zahoor Ahmad Chaudhry Stadium, the host team won the toss and allowed Pakistan to bat. Pakistan U19 scored 271 runs in the allotted 50 overs.

The highlight of Pakistan's innings was the brilliant century of Azan Awais who scored 105 runs off 125 balls with 15 fours. He had scored 69 runs in the first match. Captain Saad Baig scored 51 runs which included four fours and one six.

Azan Awais and Saad added 126 runs for the third wicket. Shamil Hussain scored 33 and Aamir Hussain 29. Iqbal Hussain Amon took 4 wickets and Muzaffar Rehman got 3 wickets.

In reply, Bangladesh U-19s were bowled out for 193 runs in 47 overs. Shahab James was the top scorer with 42 runs. Adil bin Siddiq scored 40 runs. Muhammad Ismail took 3 wickets by giving 46 runs in 10 overs.

Aimal Khan, Ali Asfand and Arafat Minhas dismissed two players each. Azan was declared the Man of the Match. Both sides will travel to Rajshahi to take part in the remaining matches scheduled on 11, 13 and 15 May at the Shahid Kamruzzaman Stadium in Rajshahi.