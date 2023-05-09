LAHORE: Governments in Pakistan have never made a serious attempt to increase workers’ productivity that is reported to be lowest in the region. Workers productivity can be increased through various ways, such as providing proper training and development opportunities. The facilities for training skills demanded by the industry are nominal.

Low level skill training institutes are established by the provincial governments and some sponsored by the federal government. Most of these impart training that at best could land the trained youth a low paid job.

In most cases, the certified trainees earn low incomes through self-employment that keep them at the bottom of the social segments. The manufacturing sector that could become the main provider of better paid jobs remained starved of persons with needed skills.

It is believed that wages can influence workers’ productivity to some extent. Higher wages may motivate people to work harder and may attract more skilled labour to the organisation. However, the relationship between wages and productivity is not always straightforward, and other factors such as job satisfaction, work conditions, and management style also play an important role. The productivity increases when employers are offer incentives and rewards for good performance, implement efficient work processes, provide a comfortable and safe working environment, and foster a positive workplace culture.

Skills do play a crucial role in productivity. Highly skilled workers are typically more efficient, effective, and adaptable in their work, which can lead to higher levels of productivity. Moreover, having a workforce with a diverse range of skills can help organisations respond quickly to changing market demands. Moreover, education can certainly increase skills and productivity, especially in knowledge-based industries such as technology, healthcare, and education. Both formal education and training programmes, as well as informal learning opportunities, can help workers acquire the knowledge and skills they need to be more productive.

The government can support productivity by investing in infrastructure and technology, promoting innovation and entrepreneurship, improving access to education and training, and implementing policies and regulations that encourage economic growth. Additionally, the government can engage in partnerships with the private sector to promote productivity and competitiveness.

Private sector organisations can increase productivity by implementing efficient and effective work processes, investing in technology and innovation, fostering a positive workplace culture, recognising and rewarding good performance, and providing opportunities for training and development.

Any policy contrary to the above measure impedes productivity, which flourishes when transparent and ethical practices are in place in the job market. Our competition regime is weak. Cartels and monopolies for instance impede productivity by limiting competition, reducing innovation and limiting consumer choice. These practices can lead to higher prices and lower quality products and services, ultimately reducing overall economic growth and productivity.

The abuse of workers’ rights is a norm in Pakistani culture. There are no safety nets. Social security contributions even by the most documented sectors are less than ten percent of their actual workforce. Entrepreneurs take advantage of various loopholes in the law to operate through contractors where the social security rights of workers are not applicable.

Even the most reputed organisations delay the salaries of their employees for long periods when chips are down. The state machinery remains a silent spectator and the casualty is productivity that pushes our competitiveness to lower levels.