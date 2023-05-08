My victory in UK money-laundering case increased Pakistan’s respect: PM

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif. — AFP

LONDON: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that former prime minister Imran Khan’s government used the state machinery to launch a money-laundering case against him in the United Kingdom through the National Crime Agency (NCA) but gave him a clean chit after investigating him for two years.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the NCA investigated him not only in the UK but also in Dubai, Switzerland and other jurisdictions but “gave me a clean chit with the blessing of Allah”.

The PM said: “The NCA vindicated me. This is also a vindication of the people of Pakistan. Imran Khan govt spent money on this case and did everything against me but failed. Imran Khan spared no effort and spent taxpayers’ money against me to defame Pakistan but failed in the end. Thank God, Pakistan’s respect was not only saved but enhanced as I got clean chit in the case.” Shehbaz Sharif said Imran was a thankless creature who doesn’t spare his benefactors for his personal ego and interests. The PM said that Imran Khan’s lies are being exposed before the whole nation and his reality is now evident before everyone. He said that Imran Khan will be held accountable for his lies.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif spoke to the media after meeting Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf, who called on him for an hour to discuss Pakistan-Scotland relations. He said that his meeting with Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf was held in a cordial atmosphere. The PM said: “Humza Yousaf is a young talent, full of energy and optimism. Pakistan enjoys great relations with Britain and equally great relations with Scotland. There are over 80,000 Pakistanis in Scotland. We have agreed to hold a joint investment conference on how to further increase and strengthen our relations. In the investment conference, we will focus on education, trade, solar, energy and investment. Together, we will work in these areas.” PM Sharif’s meeting with Humza Yousaf continued for over an hour. The PM is in the UK to attend the Coronation of King Charles and will be returning to Pakistan on Tuesday.

Under PTI govt, Daily Mail made allegations of money-laundering and corruption against Sharif and the NCA investigated him for two years. But Daily Mail’s case against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was dealt a heavy blow when Britain’s anti-corruption and anti-crimes super organisation gave a clean chit to Shehbaz Sharif and his son Suleman Sharif at the end of September 2021 in a high-profile money-laundering and public office misuse investigation that could have ended the political career of Sharif.

Last year, Daily Mail apologised to Shehbaz Sharif and deleted the defamatory article. It emerged after the investigation had ended that the UK agency investigated Shehbaz Sharif, his son Suleman Sharif and their friend Zulfikar Ahmed in Britain, Switzerland, Italy, St Vincent, America and Dubai to check whether Sharif and his family had any direct or indirect investments or hidden wealth in these jurisdictions.