Governor urges investors to establish industries in KP

NOWSHERA: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ghulam Ali said on Sunday that promotion of the industrial sector and businesses were the need of the hour to steer the country out of the prevailing economic meltdown.

“The industrialists and investors should come forward at this crucial phase of our history and invest in the industrial sector and launch businesses to end economic turmoil and create employment opportunities for the youth,” he told a delegation led by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Business Forum head Al-Haj Pervez Khan Khattak.

The governor assured the delegation that he would help resolve their problems at the earliest.He said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project would usher in a new era of development and prosperity in the region.

He said that Peshawar was becoming a business hub, adding that the incumbent government was promoting industries and businesses and constructing motorways and roads, Azakhel Dry-port and others to facilitate investors.

He said that the country was facing a critical situation due to the wrong economic policies of the past rulers.The governor said that the previous rulers had left the country in huge debt due to their incompetence.

He said that the government had to take tough decisions in the prevailing situation. However, he expressed the hope that the government would overcome all the difficulties and provide relief to the people.

Earlier, Pervez Khan Khattak briefed the governor about industrial zones, special economic zones in Rashakai, Risalpur, Jalozai, Amnagarh, Marble City, Khairabad marble Zones and others in Nowshera district.