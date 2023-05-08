Scary facts

Every other day, a rape case involving a minor is reported. Everyone shares their sentiments and aggressive reaction, but no one tries to find out if justice has been served or if the culprit is punished. Forged medical and investigation reports make it easy for culprits to get away with the crime. We also see cases where victims withdraw their statements. Recently, the prosecutor failed to prove the guilt of a rapist from Khairpur, Sindh.
Similarly, most child labourers and children residing in madrassahs and boarding schools are harassed and face sexual abuse, but only a few of them gather the courage to report against the crime. Harassment and child sexual abuse cases have increased everywhere, and the country urgently needs strict policies to save our children from rapists and molesters. We should act now.
Tulha Sikander
Larkana
Financial literacy and personal finance management are vital skills that can have a significant impact on an...
This is to bring the attention of the authorities concerned in Karachi to the poor condition of roads in Sector 17A,...
Mobile phone snatching is on the rise in Karachi. Thousands of such cases surface every month – only a fraction of...
Whenever foreign surveys highlight the situation of minority communities in Pakistan, the country is quick to reject...
I have been a Bank of Punjab customer since 2016. It is disappointing to acknowledge that the bank’s performance...
This refers to the news report ‘ECP tells SC fixing polls date not courts’ mandate’ . The ECP has also requested...