Scary facts

Every other day, a rape case involving a minor is reported. Everyone shares their sentiments and aggressive reaction, but no one tries to find out if justice has been served or if the culprit is punished. Forged medical and investigation reports make it easy for culprits to get away with the crime. We also see cases where victims withdraw their statements. Recently, the prosecutor failed to prove the guilt of a rapist from Khairpur, Sindh.

Similarly, most child labourers and children residing in madrassahs and boarding schools are harassed and face sexual abuse, but only a few of them gather the courage to report against the crime. Harassment and child sexual abuse cases have increased everywhere, and the country urgently needs strict policies to save our children from rapists and molesters. We should act now.

Tulha Sikander

Larkana