PTI hails Chinese FM’s statement on need for political stability

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Saturday warmly welcomed the visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang’s statement that political forces can get together and overcome the issues of political stability, so that they can grow on the domestic and economic front together with them.

“His statement is a testimony to time-tested friendship of the true iron brothers,” they noted.

PTI Central Secretary General Asad Umar, Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry and Central Secretary Information Farrukh Habib said, in their statements that the Chinese foreign minister had rightly pointed out the significance of political stability in the country.

Asad Umar said that honoured to have foreign minister of China in Pakistan. He added that the Pak-China relationship has stood the test of time and both countries have proven to be true iron brothers.

“As an elected representative of Islamabad, a special welcome to his excellency to Islamabad in the beautiful Chinese embassy of Pakistan,” he added.

Fawad said that PTI welcomed the Chinese foreign minister in Pakistan; Pak-China relationship constituted a unique foreign policy experience that was primarily based on people to people understanding of each other’s issues and sentiments, hence it’s beyond government and persons in power.

“Chinese FM has rightly pointed out the significance of political stability, as PTI has always maintained that economic stability cannot be achieved in persistent political turmoil, elections is the only way forward for political stability of Pakistan,” he said.

Farrukh Habib welcomed the statement of Chinese foreign minister, who emphasised political stability in Pakistan.