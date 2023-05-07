Khattak says no more talks with govt over polls timeframe

NOWSHERA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and former defence minister Pervez Khattak said that he was not optimistic about the ongoing talks between the PTI and the government.

“The talks were neither successful in the past nor would yield any positive results in future as the rulers have ill-intention and are buying time,” he told reporters here.

He said that the government should first dissolve assemblies to pave the way for the general elections on the same day. He said that the government was applying delaying tactics as the rulers were not interested in elections.

The PTI leader, who also remained chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for five years, made it clear that his party would not hold any negotiations with the government to discuss timeframe for the elections.

“Our case about the elections in Punjab is in the Supreme Court while the petition regarding holding polls in KP was in the Peshawar High Court, which will be decided soon,” Pervez Khattak said, adding that the incumbent rulers were running away from the elections.

About the standoff between the parliament and higher judiciary, he said that the rulers had lost wisdom and the country was headed towards destruction and anarchy.

He said that they had not opposed the constitution of full court and its hearing of case related to elections and constitutional matters but added that it was the discretion of the Chief Justice of Pakistan to form benches and assign cases to the relevant benches.

“The coalition government is using various tactics to avoid going to the polls,” Pervez Khattak said, adding the rulers thought that the PTI could be banned and Imran Khan disqualified, which would not happen.

He said former prime minister Imran Khan was becoming popular day by day and the people were joining the PTI.