Indonesian group interested to invest in Pakistan

Islamabad : Indonesian Embassy has facilitated business visit by Modena, an Indonesian premium brand for home and kitchen appliances to Lahore. During their maiden visit to Pakistan, VP of Modena, Michael Jizhar met with several potential partners and introduced the line of productions of the group and offered his keen interest to invest in Pakistan with local partners here, says a press release.

“Pakistan huge market provides a broad opportunity for the company to introduce the most popular brand of Indonesia’s home appliances technology”, said Michael Jizhar. Pakistan is growing rapidly in the home appliances industry, and this industry has set an output value of $1.1 billion and it has still a big room for growth. Modena which occupied 71 per cent of market in Indonesia will suit to Pakistan market which shared a lot of similarities with Indonesia, by setting up a high quality and competitive price of products to fill the gap, added Michael.

Ambassador Tugio commended Modena decision to expand their global presence to South Asia by building investment with local partners in Pakistan, and underscored the important of geo-economics Pakistan as gateway to the wider region in Centra Asia and beyond. “As the two most populous Muslim countries, Indonesia and Pakistan share many communalities in cultural aspects especially similarities in some cuisines due to the preferences of using spices in cooking”, said the envoy.

Modena was founded in 1960, and became one of the most prominent producers of freestanding cookers in Italy. Nowadays Modena has spread its wings in many countries, including UAE and China, by providing profound and unique products, including the world’s strongest freezer and isothermal super alloy burner.