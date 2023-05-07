Kalma Chowk underpass completed

LAHORE : Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab) has made history by completing the Kalma Chowk Underpass and CBD Punjab Boulevard project in just five months.

This remarkable achievement was a testament to the hard work and dedication of all those involved, from the CBD Punjab team to various institutions and stakeholders who cooperated to bring this project to fruition, said CBD officials in a press statement issued here on Saturday.

The project was completed by the given deadline as per the directive of Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, to provide relief to the daily commuters from traffic congestion in the area and provide a smoother flow of traffic.

CEO of CBD Punjab Imran Amin expressed his gratitude to all those involved in making this project a success, including the caretaker CM, Minister Housing Urban Development Punjab, Syed Barrister Azfar Ali Nasir, Caretaker Minister C&W Punjab, Bilal Afzal, Commissioner Lahore, M Ali Randhawa, Deputy Commissioner Lahore, Rafia Haider, Chief Secretary Punjab, Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Secretary Housing and Urban Development Punjab, Capt (retd) M Zafar Iqbal, Secretary Planning Punjab, M Sohail Anwar Chaudhdry, as well as institutions such as Wasa, Lesco, traffic police, PHA, NLC, and Nespak, and Habib Construction for their cooperation and support throughout the project.

The people of Lahore also played a critical role in the success of this project, he said adding their cooperation and patience during the construction phase were instrumental in ensuring that the project was completed within the designated timeframe.

The completion of the Kalma Underpass and CBD Punjab Boulevard project was a significant milestone for CBD Punjab and a testament to the organisation's commitment to delivering high-quality infrastructure projects that benefit the communities it serves, the CEO added.

The inauguration of the project was eagerly awaited, and it was expected to be a proud moment for everyone involved in this remarkable achievement, he said.