Peace and harmony

Religious debates can lead to polarization and strong divide among the people of any nation. This may lead to unrest and even violence, which can ultimately harm the progress and development of the country.

Therefore, it is important to maintain harmony and respect towards all religions and focus on the growth of the nation as a whole. Education and awareness are important tools to promote tolerance and mutual respect among the people of different religions. It is only through unity of people of all beliefs that a nation can truly prosper and achieve its full potential.

Sohail Jamali

Sanghar