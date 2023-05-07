Peace and harmony

Religious debates can lead to polarization and strong divide among the people of any nation. This may lead to unrest and even violence, which can ultimately harm the progress and development of the country.
Therefore, it is important to maintain harmony and respect towards all religions and focus on the growth of the nation as a whole. Education and awareness are important tools to promote tolerance and mutual respect among the people of different religions. It is only through unity of people of all beliefs that a nation can truly prosper and achieve its full potential.
Sohail Jamali
Sanghar
Swat has always been known for its picturesque landscape, and it once was a peaceful tourist destination in Pakistan....
Although a significant increase in the number of stray dogs is a serious issue in almost all cities of Sindh, what...
A couple of months after our first visit to Pakistan, my four-year-old son still gets excited whenever he hears the...
Authorities in Karachi need to make more concerted efforts to address the ever-evolving problem of street crime. One...
After what seemed like an eternity, Turbat’s M8 Road that goes all the way to Awaran is finally being repaired....
Harassment at hospitals and medical education institutions is a serious problem that is rarely discussed. Many medical...