Saturday May 06, 2023
National

Last episode of drama serial ‘Jurm’ on Geo TV today

By Mohammad Nasir
May 06, 2023

KARACHI: The last episode of drama serial "Jurm" produced by "7th Sky Entertainment" will be aired on Saturday night at 8 pm on "Geo TV".

The drama serial was written by Shah Yasir. The serial has gained immense popularity on the rating charts as well. The fans are looking forward to watching the end of the serial. The main characters of the drama serial include Wahaj Ali, Atiqa Odhu, Muhammad Ehtshamuddin, Touba Siddiqui, Dere Fashan, Jhale Sarhadhi and Tezin Hussain.