DIG briefed on action against POs

LAHORE:DIG Operations held a review meeting regarding the security and law and order situation. SP Security, SPVVIP Security and Divisional SPs attended the meeting. The performance of the divisions was reviewed in the meeting. The officers briefed the DIG operations about the crackdown on proclaimed offenders and court absconders. DIG said that the teams of the police stations should ensure coordination with the Dolphin Squad to tackle street crime. He further directed the force members to be polite with the families at pickets.