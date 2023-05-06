Minister announces business plan for street hawkers

LAHORE:Punjab Caretaker Local Government Minister Ibrahim Murad has announced a plan for business development of street hawkers and vendors through registration and regularisation of their carts.

Talking to the head of Chief Minister Office Special Monitoring Unit Dr Naveera, the LG minister directed for preparing a workable roadmap for issuance of licences to street carts on yearly basis. He asked for reviewing the possibility of placing modern design mobile carts in specified zones in the big cities on the pattern of developed countries.

The minister observed that registration of carts will add to the self-respect of vendors and hawkers besides giving them a sense of security. As a result of installation of number plates on their carts, the owners would be saved from extortion and blackmailing by various govt officials, he added. He further said that payment of annual licence fee, although very nominal in amount, will add to the national exchequer. Allocating spaces for these carts along busy roads will also improve the flow of traffic. In case of success of the plan, new carts will be allowed to work along roads, which will provide employment opportunities to more people, he added.

UHS notifies, results, exams schedule

The University of Health Sciences (UHS) on Friday notified the results and schedule of various professional examinations.

According to a UHS spokesperson, the 2nd Professional BSc (Hons.) supplementary examinations for various disciplines of allied health sciences will start on June 9. The disciplines include Medical Laboratory Technology, Speech and Language Pathology, Occupational Therapy, Dental Technology, Operation Theater Technology, Emergency and Intensive Care Technology, Optometry and Orthoptics, Cardiac Perfusion Technology, Orthotic and Prosthetics Sciences, Audiology, Respiratory Therapy, Nutrition, Medical Imaging Technology, and Dental Hygiene.

Additionally, UHS also announced the results of MD Radiology and MS Plastic Surgery second annual theory exams under the central induction programme. A total of seven candidates have been declared successful in radiology while two in plastic surgery.

A candidate passed the theory examination of MD Psychiatry Part III first annual examination. One candidate each succeeded in MPhil final revised scheme annual examinations for Post Graduate Medical Institute Lahore in the subjects of Biochemistry and Forensic Medicine, while one candidate also passed in the first annual examinations of MS General Surgery old scheme from the same institution.