Strange wishes

Chairperson of the PTI Imran Khan has asked his supporters to come out on the streets on Saturday (today) to show solidarity with the chief justice of Pakistan. This is a surprising statement as such action may politicize the superior courts of the country.
This kind of aspiration has never been seen in any other country as this is undoubtedly contradictory to the very definition of justice (also the major slogan of the PTI).
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad
