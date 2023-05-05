Three shot dead in Lakki

LAKKI MARWAT: Three persons were shot dead in separate firing incidents in the district on Wednesday evening, police said.

They said that Dilnawaz, a resident of Dhoda village, told the police that he along with Umar Nawaz was on their way to the volleyball ground when Samiullah allegedly opened fire on them.He escaped narrowly while Umar Nawaz fell on the ground after sustaining bullet injuries. The victim succumbed to his injuries at the City Hospital.

In another incident, Zafarullah Khan resident of Nasetkhel village reported to the police that he and Anwar Khan came out of the mosque after Maghrib prayer when Nazeef

came and opened fire on Anwar Khan.

The accused escaped the scene while the injured was shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Serai Naurang wherefrom he was taken to the District Headquarters Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.Meanwhile, Raees Khan charged Sanaullah, Jalil, Ibrahim and Yousaf in the murder of Owais Khan in Paharkhel Pacca over a minor dispute over firewood.