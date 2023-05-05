No time for experimentation, says Imam

KARACHI: Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq, who was the man-of-the-match in the series-clinching third ODI against New Zealand at the National Bank Stadium, believes that improving fielding and the players' fitness levels is key before the World Cup.

Imam, who played a resolute 90-run knock from 107 balls after a slow start on a slow wicket, spoke about missing the ton and the team's plans for the World Cup in India. “Just before the World Cup, every series is key. It feels good to win in such a dominating manner. On the other hand, missing out on the century is disappointing, but team victory is paramount. Quick runs were a requirement of the team,” he told reporters.

It is pertinent to mention that a lot of young and talented opening batters like Mohammad Haris and Saim Ayub have come to the fore, and Imam thinks such situations do not create pressure or rivalry but benefit the team. “Playing at this level always brings pressure, which you have to fight. "With so many openers, it is something amazing as there is a healthy competition, which brings out the best in you as a result,” he said.

With this year’s mega-event just around the corner, the team is aiming to overcome all the shortcomings, and Imam thinks that fielding and fitness are key. “Before the World Cup, fielding and fitness are important. Catches are crucial in pressure moments. But I think that the 11-35 overs phase during the opposition’s batting is the one where we need to take wickets and spinners need to stand up,” he stressed.

It should be noted that Pakistan is lacking the proper power-hitter who could yield heavy blows in the late overs, and players like Iftikhar Ahmed and Mohammad Harris have the skills. “Honestly speaking, we don't have time for experiments." Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, and Shadab Khan all have enough firepower; we need to give them confidence. They are good hitters and all-rounders too," said Imam.

It should be noted that Pakistan’s top order in ODIs is settled with Imam and Fakhar Zaman proving to be a perfect opening combination, with Mardan-born Fakhar adopting the aggressive gear while Imam plays an anchor role.

However, while doubting his anchor role, Imam replied, “My role is not towards the anchor batter. ODI cricket has become fast. Hence, in the last few games, my strike rate has been above 100. But today's wicket is different as compared to Rawalpindi.” If wickets are batting friendly, we aim towards a 330–350 total, but on today’s wickets, 270–280 is competitive too, he added. About the fielding, I think it was good compared to the last two games. Even if one or two catches were dropped. We are working hard to improve the fielding department.