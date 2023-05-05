Teenage boy dies after falling from Clifton playland swing

A 17-year-old boy from Quetta died after falling from a swing at the Clifton playland located near Abdullah Shah Ghazi’s shrine. According to police, the accident occurred on Wednesday night due to negligence on the part of Waliullah himself, rather than any management or equipment failure. CCTV footage shows the teenager falling from the fast-moving swing while trying to stand up by opening its safety lock.

The playland watchman said the boy’s carelessness caused the incident. Waliullah had come to Karachi for employment and was staying in Saddar with his friends. He had come to the playland with his friends for some fun.

According to Waliullah’s friends, his cap flew off when the speed of the swing increased. In an attempt to grab his cap, he stood up and lost his balance, falling out of the swing and suffering fatal injuries. The body of the deceased was sent to Quetta for burial.

Police officials recorded the statements of Waliullah’s friends who were with him in the swing at the time of the incident. The heirs of the deceased have refused to take legal action, and no case has been registered.