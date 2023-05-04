Naqvi inspects upgradation of Bibi Pak Daman shrine

LAHORE:Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the shrine of Hazrat Bibi Pak Daman Wednesday where he offered his prayers.

During his visit, the chief minister inspected the ongoing expansion and upgrade project and issued instructions to the relevant authorities for its prompt completion. The chief minister directed the Secretary C&W to ensure the project is completed before Muharram and to provide additional facilities to the visitors. He emphasised the need for expediting the construction work by working day and night. He also stated that the completion of the project would result in better facilities for the visitors.

The Secretary C&W briefed the chief minister on the project's progress while the renowned architect Nayar Ali Dada briefed him on the upgrade and Islamic construction style of the shrine.