There seems to be a lot of confusion and misunderstanding among powerful constitutional public office holders as to what constitutes the limits of discretionary powers of individuals. Unfortunately, in countries like Pakistan, both paid and elected public office holders who pledge to uphold the constitution choose to favour individuals, while exercising their given discretionary powers. The country’s legal system selectively regularizes such irregularities in a few cases and denies the same to others.

There exists a constitution – the supreme law – that guarantees equal rights and opportunities to all citizens. Those wielding discretionary powers consider that they cannot be questioned or held accountable while exercising their power. We witness excesses being committed in guise of discretionary powers to regularize gross irregularities and illegalities. All of this must end.

Malik Tariq Ali

Lahore