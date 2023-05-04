Paymob and 1LINK partner

KARACHI: Paymob, a leading financial services enabler in the Middle East, North Africa, and Pakistan, has announced a partnership agreement with Pakistan’s largest interbank network, 1LINK, to fuel digital payments in the country, a statement said on Wednesday.
Under the agreement, Paymob’s registered merchants will be able to make instant online pay-outs via 1LINK’s payment infrastructure. Bank Alfalah Ltd will serve as the settlement bank. This partnership will enable merchants to make swift payments to their vendors and suppliers, thereby digitising cash payments in their supply chain. Additionally, Paymob merchants will be able to pay utility companies, telecom operators, and numerous other businesses via 1LINK.
