What happened to Nicholas Brendon, who openly discussed childhood trauma, before his death?
Nicholas Brendon fans are paying tribute to the actor after his family said he died in his sleep
Nicholas Brendon, best known for his role in the cult TV series Buffy the Vampire Slayer, has died aged 54, the actor's family said.
In a social media statement, Brendon's family said, "he passed in his sleep of natural causes".
The statement said, "He was passionate, sensitive, and endlessly driven to create. Those who truly knew him understood that his art was one of the purest reflections of who he was.
"Most people know Nicky for his work as an actor and for the characters he brought to life over the years. In recent years Nicky has found his passion in painting and art."
Brendon openly discussed his childhood trauma in interviews, particularly around 2015 amid personal struggles.
The actor revealed that he was sexually molested for two years by a teacher as a child.
He also stated that adults who were supposed to protect him blamed him for it, which contributed to deep confusion and sadness.
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‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ star Nicholas Brendon breathes his last
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